 New leaks suggests jaw-dropping GTA 6 features: Gore, basketball, and harder carjacking | Mint
New leaks suggests jaw-dropping GTA 6 features: Gore, basketball, and harder carjacking

 Livemint

Leaked information about GTA 6 suggests new gameplay features like gore abilities, dual wielding, and 3vs3 basketball mode, sparking anticipation among fans for the upcoming title.

GTA 6 will release on Sony Playstation, Microsoft X Box series X and Series S. (Rockstar Games)Premium
GTA 6 will release on Sony Playstation, Microsoft X Box series X and Series S. (Rockstar Games)

In a surprising turn of events, the gaming community is abuzz with excitement following the latest revelations about Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), courtesy of a mysterious Redditor known as "Well_Look_Whos_Back." The leak, reported by @GTAVI_Countdown on X and detailed in a Sportskeeda article, suggests that GTA 6 is set to introduce groundbreaking features that have players eagerly anticipating the title.

According to the leaked information disclosed in a Reddit post, the upcoming game is expected to surpass previously seen gameplay footage and incorporate several new features that cater to long-standing requests from the GTA community. Among the highlights are the inclusion of a gore and dismemberment ability, dual wielding, and three stunning shades of sunset (orange, purple, and pink) to enhance the visual experience.

Basketball enthusiasts can also rejoice, as the leak hints at the addition of a 3vs3 basketball game mode in GTA 6. Additionally, carjackers may find their endeavors more challenging, with the promise of harder carjacking mechanics that could add an extra layer of realism to the gameplay.

The Redditor, "Well_Look_Whos_Back," has become a mysterious figure in the GTA community, previously leaking the soundtrack used in the first GTA 6 trailer just days before its official release. Speculation regarding the individual's identity ranges from a potential Rockstar Games developer sharing insider information to the possibility of the same person who leaked earlier gameplay footage.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence regarding the source's true identity, these leaks have reignited excitement and hope among fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of GTA 6. The post also addresses earlier speculations that the leaked gameplay footage was from an older build, reassuring fans that the final product will exceed expectations.

As the rumors surrounding GTA 6 continue to surge, details about the game's map size and intricacies are expected to remain mostly undisclosed until the official release. This has left players in suspense about the speculated inclusion of three main cities, including the iconic Vice City. With the anticipation building up, the gaming community eagerly awaits any further developments or official announcements from Rockstar Games regarding the highly anticipated GTA 6.

 

Published: 19 Feb 2024, 07:11 PM IST
