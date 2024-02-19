New leaks suggests jaw-dropping GTA 6 features: Gore, basketball, and harder carjacking
Leaked information about GTA 6 suggests new gameplay features like gore abilities, dual wielding, and 3vs3 basketball mode, sparking anticipation among fans for the upcoming title.
In a surprising turn of events, the gaming community is abuzz with excitement following the latest revelations about Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), courtesy of a mysterious Redditor known as "Well_Look_Whos_Back." The leak, reported by @GTAVI_Countdown on X and detailed in a Sportskeeda article, suggests that GTA 6 is set to introduce groundbreaking features that have players eagerly anticipating the title.