New local search service NearByAll has been launched in India

NEW DELHI : A new business directory NearByAll that allows people to discover and choose local businesses with the help of reviews and ratings from consumers has been just launched in India.

It can help in easily finding restaurants, shops, auto repair, beauty salons, medical centers, and fitness clubs among 350,000 companies currently listed on NearByAll.

"People search for local services every day and face a problem of picking the right place where they can have dinner, get a haircut or repair their car. We've collected detailed information such as work schedules, addresses, interior photos, lists of services from the local establishments as well as their prices, reviews, and ratings from consumers to make the search for suitable establishments easy and fast. This will help residents and tourists pick a trustworthy place with high-quality service and gain the best value for money," said the founders of NearByAll.

For a more convenient search, companies can be filtered and sorted by their ratings, service provided, work hours and distance. Local businesses can be presented both in the listing and on the city's map, allowing users to quickly find the closest ones.

Additionally, NearByAll is doing everything possible to detect suspicious activities and remove fake reviews on a daily basis.

For the owners of small and medium-sized businesses, this website is a lead generation service. It is an opportunity to increase brand awareness; provide unique offers, discounts and promos; manage reputation and analyze the effectiveness of utilized marketing channels and manager's work.

NearByAll is a fee-free website. Business owners have an option of premium placement in the listings. Currently, this service is available in three Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The countrywide launch of this service is planned by the end of this year.

NearByAll is a part of the international Internet Company Zoon.

