New Made by Google cases revealed for Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G: View images

Google revealed the new Pixel devices earlier this month. The new phones have garnered a lot of attention as the company has departed from its long standing flagship theme, which is high-end specifications. Unlike prior Pixel flagships, the new Pixel 5 does not come with a flagship chipset or even a flagship price tag. However, the company is not leaving any stone, or in this ‘case’ bottle unturned to make the Pixel 5 look like a flagship.

The company revealed the Made by Google cases for both Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5. The company has made a big statement in favour of sustainability and reduced carbon footprint by launching the all new eco-friendly cases.

The company revealed the Made by Google cases for both Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5. The company has made a big statement in favour of sustainability and reduced carbon footprint by launching the all new eco-friendly cases.

View Full Image The cases use over 70% of recycled materials Click on the image to enlarge

According to a blog released by the company, as part of Google’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the outer fabric of our new cases are made with 70% recycled materials. Google claims that two plastic bottles can provide 9 grams of plastic each and they can provide enough recycled material to build the outer fabric for five cases.

Despite using recycled materials, Google has not shied away from adding a little colour to the cases. The company has made the cases in Blue Confetti, Static Gray and Basically Black. They will be adding two new colors: Green Chameleon for the Pixel 5 and Chili Flakes for Pixel 4a (5G).

View Full Image Two plastic bottles can be used to build 5 such cases Click on the image to enlarge

Unfortunately, none of the phones will be launched in India. However, Indian buyers of the recently launched Pixel 4a may be able to get their hands on the Made by Google cases for their device. The cases for Pixel 4a also get a similar fabric and it is also made by using over 70% recycled materials. The Google website currently, says “coming soon" for the Pixel devices.