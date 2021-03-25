Microsoft recently reported that it will allow changing over Word records into PowerPoint introductions. The tech giant made the changes on Wednesday and took the feature live. This new feature will be helpful for users who would want to transform their work on Word to PowerPoint presentations.

Users with Microsoft 365 memberships can open their Word document on the web as PowerPoint. In order to do that, the user can click on File > Export > Export to PowerPoint introduction, select the subject, and afterwards stand two or three seconds while the assistance naturally changes over it into a PowerPoint slide deck.

According to a report by Mashable, currently, the new component can only be used in English and it only works in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. The report suggest that the new feature is not compatible with Internet Explorer and Safari as of now. The feature is presently accessible for select clients only. Microsoft will be rolling out to all users across the globe in phases.

Despite the new feature, the user may still have to make modifications to the slide deck to make it completely similar to a complete manual transformation.

Microsoft's Andrea Eoanou wrote in a statement, “The slides are derived from your section headers in the document, so make sure to organize your Word document accordingly for optimal suggestions. Based on key words in your document, Designer in PowerPoint will suggest imagery, icons, videos, themes[,] and fonts to arrange your content. You can always change the suggested content if needed."

