Microsoft has launched new Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family subscription services in India. As the names suggest, the new services are aimed at personal and family use. The Family plan can serve up to six members.

Microsoft 365 is a re-branded version of Office 365. A statement from the company claimed, the service is being rolled out regionally to over 38 million Office 365 users across the globe in the next few months.

"The Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions will provide users with innovative experiences that enable them to co-author, video chat, organise, and come together with friends and families anytime and anywhere," said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.

Price

The Microsoft 365 Personal costs ₹420 a month and ₹4,199 a year. The family version will cost ₹530 per month and ₹5,299 per year for up to six people.

Features

The company claims content in the new services are driven by Artificial intelligence and Cloud-powered experience.

The new features include premium desktop Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive Cloud storage per person (even in the Family package), 60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines, advanced security features to protect users from malware and phishing attacks and ongoing technical support, among others. The premium desktop apps include Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access (PC Only) and Publisher (PC Only).

The new features also include a Microsoft Editor - an AI-powered service available in more than 20 languages which is now accessible across Word and Outlook.com, and as a standalone browser extension for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

Similarly, an AI-powered Presenter in Microsoft PowerPoint will help correct monotone pitch and refine speeches. Initially this feature will be available as free preview but later only Microsoft 365 users will be able to make use of the feature.

Excel users will get new data types and smart templates to interact with data, providing deeper meaning for over 100 topics. Microsoft 365 subscribers will also get exclusive access to the over 100 new data types powered by Wolfram Alpha.

Later this year, the software company has claimed that they will also launch a new version of Teams tool with better features aimed at connecting family and friends.

