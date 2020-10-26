New OnePlus budget smartphone specifications, prices, images leaked

OnePlus is expected to conduct a launch event soon where it is expected to reveal two new devices in a price range that has been unheard of from the company. OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus N100 and OnePlus N10 5G. The two phones have been leaked plenty in prior reports but now we have insights about the specifications of the new device as well as its images and expected pricing.

A popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal leaked some of the product images of the phone along with the specifications and price. Going by the leaked report, the new OnePlus N100 will be the cheapest OnePlus phone to be launched till date. Unlike most launches by the company, the OnePlus N100 is expected to feature an entry-level chipset.

A popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal leaked some of the product images of the phone along with the specifications and price. Going by the leaked report, the new OnePlus N100 will be the cheapest OnePlus phone to be launched till date. Unlike most launches by the company, the OnePlus N100 is expected to feature an entry-level chipset.

The tipster has revealed that the device will feature a Snapdragon 460 processor, which falls in line with the information released earlier. The device will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ Display. It is expected to launch in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. One of the USPs will be the battery capacity of 5000mAh which will also get 18W of fast charging.

Since the launch of OnePlus 6T, the company has refrained from using the 3,5mm headphone jack in its phones. Now, it seems the headphone jack is making a come back with the OnePlus N100 and N10 5G.

The N100 is expected to get a triple camera setup with the primary lens housing a13MP lens. The front-facing camera is also expected to feature a 13MP lens. The device will launch with Oxygen OS 10.5. Coming to the price, the N100 is expected to be priced at £179 (roughly ₹17,200)

The OnePlus N10 5G on the other hand will be a mid-range smartphone which will feature a Snapdragon 690 chipset. This smartphone will use a 6.49-inch Full HD+ 90Hz Display. It will get a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

The N10 5G will sport a smaller battery with 4,300 mAh capacity. However, the device will get the popular 30T fast charging which was a flagship feature till the OnePlus 8.

The device will come with a quad-camera setup. The primary lens will use a 64MP lens. The front camera will house a 16MP lens. The device is expected to be priced at £329 (Roughly ₹31,800). This device will be in a league similar to that of the OnePlus Nord launched earlier this year.