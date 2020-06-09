New OnePlus smart TV to be priced below 20,000, launch next month

OnePlus entered the smart TV segment last year with its premium offering Q1 series that starts at ₹69,990. It seems the company is now eyeing the budget segment as well. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that they will be introducing a new smartTV that will start at a price below ₹20,000.

The company’s CEO Pete Lau first announced the launch of the new TV series on Monday, claiming that the company is bringing an affordable smart TV for the Indian community. Later, in a tweet via the OnePlus India Twitter handle, the company has clearly mentioned that the new smart TV will be launched on 2 July and it will start at a price of 1X,999.

The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be starting from ₹1X,999.

Can you guess the price🤔

Get notified: https://t.co/UiyKu2a8CU pic.twitter.com/3Z1AdXK6J2 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2020

The image shared in the teaser claims that the new TV will be “Heavy on Specs, Easy on Price". OnePlus has even shared a dedicated page on Amazon India for the new product.

The new OnePlus smart TV will be venturing into the budget segment where it will face competition from other Chinese brands like Xiaomi and another new brand in the segment Realme. Since it is a new series, the company is expected to launch different sizes. As we inch closer towards the launch, the company is expected to reveal more details about the new smart TV series.

