New OpenAI model spec puts teen protection ahead of helpfulness: All you need to know

OpenAI has updated its Model Spec to prioritise the safety of teenagers using ChatGPT. The new rules place protection for users aged 13 to 17 above other goals, introduce age-appropriate behaviour, and expand age detection tools to create a safer AI experience.

Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Dec 2025, 11:40 AM IST
OpenAI on Thursday announced changes to its Model Spec, the internal rulebook that guides how its artificial intelligence systems behave, with a new and explicit focus on protecting teenagers who use ChatGPT.
OpenAI on Thursday announced changes to its Model Spec, the internal rulebook that guides how its artificial intelligence systems behave, with a new and explicit focus on protecting teenagers who use ChatGPT.

OpenAI on Thursday announced changes to its Model Spec, the internal rulebook that guides how its artificial intelligence systems behave, with a new and explicit focus on protecting teenagers who use ChatGPT.

The San Francisco-based company said the updated guidelines put the safety of users aged 13 to 17 above all other objectives, including the long-standing goal of maximising helpfulness and user freedom. The move comes amid growing scrutiny of how generative AI tools affect younger users.

Teen safety placed above all other goals

In a blog post released on Thursday, OpenAI said teenagers have different developmental needs compared to adults and that AI systems must respond to them in a more cautious and age-appropriate manner.

While the broader principles of the Model Spec continue to apply to everyone, the company said the update clarifies how those principles should be interpreted when minors are involved, especially in sensitive or high-risk conversations.

Under the revised rules, ChatGPT will prioritise teen safety even if it conflicts with other objectives set out in the document. This represents a notable shift, as safety for minors now overrides the platform’s usual emphasis on openness and flexibility.

Also Read | OpenAI VP Nick Turley clears air on ChatGPT ad rumours: ‘No live tests underway’

New rules for interacting with younger users

OpenAI outlined four specific principles that will guide how ChatGPT interacts with teenagers.

The chatbot will be required to encourage real-world support, including trusted adults and offline relationships, rather than positioning itself as a substitute. It must also treat teenagers as teenagers, avoiding both condescension and the assumption that they can be handled like adults.

Also Read | 7 AI portrait styles ChatGPT users can try with GPT Image 1: Chibi, sketch, more

The company also stressed transparency, saying ChatGPT should clearly set expectations about what it can and cannot do in teen-focused conversations. In addition, the system will be less prone to flattery or excessive agreement, as OpenAI confirmed that its so-called sycophancy metric will be lowered for users in this age group.

Age detection tools still being rolled out

OpenAI also revealed that its age prediction model is in the early stages of deployment. This system analyses subtle cues in conversations to estimate whether a user may be under 18, even if they have not disclosed their age.

According to the company, the model will gradually be rolled out to ChatGPT users across different consumer plans in the near future.

Key Takeaways
  • OpenAI's new guidelines prioritize safety for teenagers using AI.
  • The chatbot will promote real-world support instead of substituting human relationships.
  • Transparency in AI interactions with teens is emphasized, including clear expectations.
Artifical IntelligenceOpenai
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsNew OpenAI model spec puts teen protection ahead of helpfulness: All you need to know
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.