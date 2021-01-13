New startup body to confront Big Tech policies

The association comes at a time when Indian startups have been discontent and actively lobbying against Google’s new Play Billing policy, which makes it mandatory for Indian developers using Google Play to pay 30% commission for every in-app purchase. This sparked a debate in India’s technology ecosystem, with several founders accusing Google of abusing its market dominance. WhatsApp also faced the ire of Indian users after its recent update of terms of service, which includes sharing data with parent Facebook. This led to several Indian users boycotting the platform to join instant messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal.