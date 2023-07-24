Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shared the new Twitter logo via a post on Monday. There has been much speculation around the rebranding of the Twitter logo from the Blue Bird to X. Twitter owner Elon Musk had announced the decision to rebrand the social media giant and do away with the iconic Blue Bird logo. Also Read: X.com now points to Twitter.com, says Elon Musk Showcasing the new Twitter logo via a post on Monday, CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote, “X is here! Let’s do this." In yet another post, Yaccarino captioned “Lights. Camera. X!" along with an accompanying image that showcases X featured across a building.

In a post earlier in the day, Yaccarino called the decision to rebrand Twitter as a ‘second chance’. She wrote, “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

Musk had confirmed in the post on Sunday that if a good enough X logo is posted on Twitter then he would make it go live on Monday, July 24. He wrote, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow"

Why is ‘X’ important to Elon Musk?

While the rebranding of Twitter to X.com may come as a surprise to many, Musk has shown his desire to work towards an everything app called X. Earlier this year, he also merged Twitter with a shell company called X Corp.

Twitter boss Musk has often shown his infatuation with the popular Chinese app WeChat and wants to create an app along similar lines, which he calls an 'everything app'. Musk's everything app will include features such as messaging, payments, job search and more. Earlier this week, it was leaked that Twitter is working on a new LinkedIn-like feature that will allow employers to post jobs and search for talent on the social media platform.