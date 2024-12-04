New WhatsApp Beta update brings custom chat list features to Android
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a redesigned chat lists interface for Android users, with the feature currently being rolled out through its latest beta update, version 2.24.25.8. According to a report byWABetaInfo, the update has been made available to a select group of beta testers, with plans to expand access in the coming days.