WhatsApp is rolling out a new chat lists interface for Android in beta version 2.24.25.8. The update enhances user experience by allowing management of chat filters and custom lists. Currently for select testers, it aims for broader availability in the near future.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a redesigned chat lists interface for Android users, with the feature currently being rolled out through its latest beta update, version 2.24.25.8. According to a report byWABetaInfo, the update has been made available to a select group of beta testers, with plans to expand access in the coming days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the update is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance its user experience. It builds on previous updates that introduced the ability to delete preset chat filters like "Unread" and "Groups." With this latest release, the functionality has been refined further, enabling users to manage, create, and delete custom chat lists directly from the chat interface.

As per the report, to delete a preset filter, users can now simply tap and hold the filter, which reveals an option to remove it. Similarly, the update introduces a new button below the main filters, allowing users to create custom lists with ease. This redesigned button aligns with other action buttons in the app, ensuring a cohesive and modern look. Moreover, deleted preset filters can now be restored with a single tap using an additional button, streamlining the user experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revamped chat list interface brings a more organised layout, with key filters such as “Favourites" and “Various Conversations" prominently displayed at the top of the screen. The design overhaul also mirrors the style of other sections within the app, such as the "Security" and "Mail" settings, with a focus on simplicity and ease of navigation.

While the update is currently limited to beta testers, some users with stable versions of the app may also receive access ahead of the broader rollout. WhatsApp has yet to announce an official release date for the feature, but it is expected to be made widely available in the near future.