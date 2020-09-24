Home >Technology >News >New WhatsApp beta update introduces call and catalogue button for Business users
The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration (REUTERS)
The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration (REUTERS)

New WhatsApp beta update introduces call and catalogue button for Business users

1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 03:09 PM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The new feature has been released to all beta testers using the WhatsApp beta version to 2.20.201.4
  • The new call button will facilitate the placement of a new Catalogue button that will help Business users

WhatsApp was seen testing a new placement of its buttons for their Business application, now the company is finally rolling out this new format to its beta users. The new update is claimed to be rolling out to beta testers.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature has been released to all beta testers using the WhatsApp beta version to 2.20.201.4. The new call button will facilitate the placement of a new Catalogue button that will help Business users.

Prior to the update, a call button was usually placed on the top right corner of the chat. Earlier, the app had two separate call buttons, one for video and another for voice. The new call button will limit this to just one call button. The user will be given the choice to select on the next window. However, this new feature is currently only being tested for WhatsApp Business chats.

Apart from this, WhatsApp will also add a catalogue shortcut next to the call button for Business accounts. The merging of the video and voice call buttons will initially be implemented on the WhatsApp Business accounts but is expected to make it to the Messenger version as well. This new catalogue button will help businesses exhibit their range of products without leaving the instant messaging application.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
CSK player Faf du Plessis (right) during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. (PTI)

Virtual screens, WhatsApp bots and online games keep IPL 2020 fans engaged

4 min read . 21 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout