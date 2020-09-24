New WhatsApp beta update introduces call and catalogue button for Business users

WhatsApp was seen testing a new placement of its buttons for their Business application, now the company is finally rolling out this new format to its beta users. The new update is claimed to be rolling out to beta testers.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature has been released to all beta testers using the WhatsApp beta version to 2.20.201.4. The new call button will facilitate the placement of a new Catalogue button that will help Business users.

Prior to the update, a call button was usually placed on the top right corner of the chat. Earlier, the app had two separate call buttons, one for video and another for voice. The new call button will limit this to just one call button. The user will be given the choice to select on the next window. However, this new feature is currently only being tested for WhatsApp Business chats.

Apart from this, WhatsApp will also add a catalogue shortcut next to the call button for Business accounts. The merging of the video and voice call buttons will initially be implemented on the WhatsApp Business accounts but is expected to make it to the Messenger version as well. This new catalogue button will help businesses exhibit their range of products without leaving the instant messaging application.

