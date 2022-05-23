Since its launch in March 2020, the MyGov Helpdesk (earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp has served as a critical instrument in fighting Covid-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of Covid-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads. So far over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded, and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked across the country.