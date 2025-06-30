New WhatsApp feature may let iPhone users switch between multiple accounts: Details

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for its iOS app that would allow users to handle multiple accounts on a single device more efficiently. The update, which is still in the development phase, could offer a dedicated section within the app’s settings to switch between accounts without the need to log out or restart the application.

Advertisement

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the beta version 25.19.10.74 of WhatsApp for iOS. It suggests the introduction of an 'Account List' page, essentially a central hub where all signed-in accounts will be displayed. From here, users would be able to view profile photos, statuses, and manage individual account settings, including adding or removing accounts.

Once a specific account is selected, WhatsApp is expected to load the corresponding chat history, settings, and preferences unique to that account. This includes features like auto-download configurations, notification sounds, and backup options. Notably, the process would not require users to log out or restart the app, streamlining account management significantly.

Alongside multi-account support, WhatsApp is also believed to be developing a new notification system tailored for users juggling more than one account. Notifications from secondary accounts will reportedly include both the sender's name and the relevant account name, allowing users to identify and respond more efficiently. Tapping on such a notification is expected to automatically switch to the corresponding account and open the chat directly.

Advertisement

Despite being in active development, the feature is not yet available to beta testers via Apple’s TestFlight programme. There is currently no official word on when the multi-account functionality will be rolled out to the public.