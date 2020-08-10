WhatsApp has always been operational on a single device with the only option to access it on another device is through WhatsApp Web. Even with WhatsApp Web, the primary device will always have to remain connected to the internet . However, the company is working on a new feature where it will finally be possible to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices.

The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website which tracks new features on WhatsApp’s Beta version. The website has spotted a new feature that will be critical to the functionality of the support for multiple devices.

The report claims that when the feature will be activated on different devices, there will be a need to sync chat histories between devices. As soon as a user will log into a different account they will have to sync the chats with the other devices. In order to complete that, the user will have to be connected to the Wi-Fi, as syncing could consume large amounts of data.

Screenshots shared by the website show that the user is asked for data syncing and they are also asked to stay connected to the Wi-Fi to download the synced data.

The report also claims that once the device will successfully sync the data, the primary device will not be required to stay connected to the internet. However, every time a user will add or remove a device, the encryption keys will be changed.

The features are still under testing but WhatsApp seems to be closing up to the final version, after which it will be released to beta testers first and then to the stable version of the app. The company is also working on an iPad app for the instant messaging application.

