New WhatsApp privacy feature blocks profile picture screenshots in beta version; soon to be available for all
WhatsApp beta app for Android introduces a feature to prevent screenshots of profile pictures, increasing privacy. Users receive a warning when trying to capture screenshots, though no notification is sent for attempted screenshots. The stable version update will be available worldwide over time.
In a continuous effort to bolster user privacy, WhatsApp has introduced a groundbreaking feature in its beta version, aiming to safeguard users' profile pictures. The popular messaging platform has gone beyond simply disabling the option to save or download profile pictures; it now prevents users from taking screenshots within the app.