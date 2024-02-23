In a continuous effort to bolster user privacy, WhatsApp has introduced a groundbreaking feature in its beta version, aiming to safeguard users' profile pictures. The popular messaging platform has gone beyond simply disabling the option to save or download profile pictures; it now prevents users from taking screenshots within the app.

The new mechanism, currently available only in the WhatsApp beta app for Android users, displays a warning message when attempting to capture a screenshot of a profile picture. This proactive approach is designed to deter unauthorized users from capturing and potentially sharing profile pictures without consent.

While this update provides an added layer of protection, it is crucial to acknowledge that no security measure is entirely foolproof. Although the app restricts screenshot functionality, individuals can still find alternative methods, such as using another device to capture profile pictures.

Notably, WhatsApp does not currently notify users if someone attempts to take a screenshot of their profile picture. The rollout of this feature to the stable version of the app, used by billions globally, may take some time.

To complement this enhanced privacy feature, WhatsApp users can further customize their settings in the Privacy Settings menu. By controlling who can view their profile picture, users can actively manage access to their personal information and mitigate the risk of unauthorized sharing.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp rolled out a notable update to its Channels feature. This latest development allows users to share channel posts through their status updates, providing a new way to interact with content within the platform.

The expansion of capabilities comes on the heels of the introduction of four additional channel-related features, some of which were previously tested in beta versions. The recent update has been confirmed for both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, following successful tests.

While users have long been accustomed to sharing channel posts in individual or group chats, this modification focuses on the ability to share them within status updates. The official announcement was made on the channel page a couple of days ago, even though the feature may have been accessible for a few days prior to the announcement, as reported by Android Police.

