With Christmas celebrations over, we are now looking at an optimistic, joyful and a happy new year. Looking for new year gifting ideas for your family, friends and yourself? We have a list of gadgets and smart devices that you can consider giving to kickstart the new year 2023 in a smart way. All these devices are avaiable on Amazon and Flipkart. Take a look

Apple iPhone 14

Available at ₹77,490 on Amazon right now, Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. It is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset and comes paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue are the colour options of the smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is available at ₹27,999 onwards on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset has a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766.

Apple Watch Series SE

Selling at a discounted price of ₹30,900 on Amazon, Apple Watch Series SE allows users to make calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist. One can also track daily activity on Apple Watch SE and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone. It is equipped with emergency SOS feature as well as fall detect and other features like irregular heart rhythm notifications.

Google Pixel Watch

Coming with a starting price of ₹35,100, Google Pixel Watch has a circular, domed design. It is powered by Wear OS by Google, so it’s easy to get help at a glance. The smartwatch is made with scratch-resistant ​​Corning(R) Gorilla(R) Glass. It can withstand up to 5 ATM (50 meters) water resistance.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Available at ₹4,999 on Amazon right now, the OnePlus Buds Z2 can offer upto 40 dB noise cancelling with 2 modes - Faint (+/- 25dB) & Extreme (+/- 40 dB) through manual adjustment via OnePlus mobile or HeyMelody App. It is equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and feature a IP55 water and sweat resistant design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is selling at ₹37,999 on Amazon. The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch 2560 X 1600 pixel WQXGA display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series and runs on Android 11 operating system. The device is backed by a 10,090mAh battery with 45watt super fast charging. It comes with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker

The portable wireless speaker can be purchased at ₹3,999 on Amazon. It is equipped with 40watt RMS signature sound. It supports TWS functionality, meaning you can connect two Stone 1450s together and play music on both of them simultaneously for twice the impact.

Godrej Security Solutions Solus Video Door Phone

Available at ₹6,899, Godrej video door phone comes with a 7-inch TFT display. It is said to cover a wider area of approx. up to 120⁰ wide angle viewing. The device has a LED for night vision which allows you to see even at night. The doorbell comes with the ability to adjust colour, brightness, contrast of the display and the ringtone volume.

HomeMate Wi-Fi Multicolour Smart LED Strip Kit

This smart LED strip kit is available at ₹1,999 on Amazon. It is 5 meter long and is compatible with Amazon Echo devices and Google Assistant.

Amazon Basics Magnetic Wireless Charger

This wireless charger from Amazon Basics is priced at ₹1,249. The device is compatible with iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Mini/13 ProMax/12/11, Samsung Galaxy S21/S20/Note 10/Edge Note 20Ultra/S10, AirPods Pro.