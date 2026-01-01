New Year 2026 cinematic portraits made easy: 5 Top AI prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok

As the world welcomes 2026, social media platforms are being flooded with cinematic, hyper-realistic AI portraits that turn everyday selfies into movie-style New Year visuals. From luxury fashion aesthetics to dramatic lighting and fireworks-filled backdrops, AI-generated images have become one of the biggest digital trends of the festive season.

Across X, users are sharing detailed prompts that allow anyone to recreate professional-looking New Year portraits using popular AI tools like Gemini Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image 1.5 and Grok.

How to create viral Happy New Year cinematic portraits One of the most widely shared prompts comes from an X user @TechyTricksAI, who posted a ready-to-use cinematic setup designed for ultra-realistic results. The prompt reads:

“Prompt details (copy-paste ready):

‘Ultra-photorealistic New Year rooftop party at night’, ‘Young attractive woman in elegant festive dress, genuine laughter, holding clapperboard with "2026"’, ‘City skyline, colorful fireworks exploding in the sky’, ‘Warm party lights mixed with fireworks flashes’, ‘Candid smartphone photo, subtle motion blur on hand, natural pose’, ‘iPhone 16 Pro shot, slight grain’, ‘SFW, hyper-realistic skin texture, sharp eyes, 9:16 vertical composition, high detail’”

The post also included tips such as using “structured reasoning” mode and adding a reference image for facial consistency, helping users achieve more accurate and realistic results on platforms like Grok Imagine, Nano Banana Pro and Higgsfield GPT Image 1.5.

High-Fashion AI Portraits Take Centre Stage Another shared prompt came from the X user@SantoshChakor, focusing on a fashion-forward, studio-style aesthetic. The prompt reads:

“8K ultra realistic full-body portrait of a stylish young man standing confidently in the centre. He is wearing a fitted red suit and a white shirt, slightly unbuttoned at the top. Arms open to the sides, one leg slightly forward, confident expression. Cinematic studio lighting highlighting sharp details and textures. Behind him, a large white outline text ‘2026’. Intense red smoke clouds around his legs and rising behind him over a dark gradient background. At the top, elegant white script text ‘Happy New Year’. Ultra sharp, premium quality, vibrant, dramatic. Aspect ratio 9:16.”

The result resembles a luxury fashion campaign, blending cinematic lighting with bold typography and editorial styling.

Glamour, Gold and New Year Magic Adding to the trend, X user @Vishnudxe shared an elaborate luxury-themed prompt focused on elegance and celebration. The prompt describes:

“A glamorous New Year’s Eve portrait of a woman on a high-rise balcony, wearing a champagne-gold embellished gown, holding a “Happy New Year 2026” wand, surrounded by golden confetti and illuminated crystal numbers reading “2025” and “2026”. The scene features warm cinematic lighting, sparkling textures, shallow depth of field and a high-end editorial finish.”

Bonus prompts We give you additional read-made original prompts and here are the results.

Fireworks Glamour: “Picture a luxury rooftop New Year celebration with fireworks exploding overhead. Imagine the woman in the selfie in a floor-length emerald gown embellished with sequins, holding a champagne glass and a small metallic party horn, posing elegantly. The city skyline behind her is softly blurred with warm lights reflecting on buildings and fireworks frozen mid-burst. Lighting is golden-hour cinematic with soft fill on the face and rim light outlining her silhouette. Style is ultra-realistic editorial fashion photography with creamy bokeh, shallow depth of field, 8K resolution, and cinematic colour grading. The mood is festive, luxurious, and sparkling.”

Results of the final prompts generated using Nano Banana Pro.

Champagne & Sparkle: “Imagine an elegant indoor New Year celebration with crystal chandeliers and golden balloons. The woman in the selfie wears a saree, holding a flute of champagne mid-toast, captured with a genuine smile. The background shows softly blurred party guests, golden balloons, and confetti gently falling. Lighting is warm cinematic with highlights reflecting off her dress and glassware, enhanced with soft rim light. Style is hyper-realistic editorial portraiture, shallow depth of field, high-fashion cinematic, vertical 9:16, 8K resolution. Skin and textures should be highly detailed, eyes sharp, and the scene luxurious, celebratory, and full of festive sparkle.”

