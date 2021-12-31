Google today unveiled a celebratory doodle to show on New Year’s eve i.e. December 31, the last day of the current year 2021. The doodle which went live as the clock struck 12 was decorated with lots of confetti, candies and jacklights.

The search giant in its doodle got a candy captioned ‘2021’ which looks ready to pop as soon as the clock strikes 12 on 31 December midnight to welcome the New Year 2022. Google also decorated the other letters colourfully with jacklights and some extra confetti to enhance the celebratory mood of the doodle.

“That's a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year's Eve!" wrote Google on its doodles' archive documenting the new design.

The year was marred by the coronavirus pandemic detected first in 2019 in China, which resulted in multiple waves of infections, hospitalisations, and millions of deaths across the world.

Coronavirus, first detected two years ago and declared a global pandemic in March 2020, has killed more than 5.4 million people, triggered economic crises and seen societies ricochet in and out of lockdowns.

The latest variant, Omicron, while tentatively considered to cause milder illness, has pushed infection levels to record levels in recent days in the United States, Britain, France and other European countries, forcing governments to reimpose restrictions.

Many cities across the world have restricted the celebrations for New Year in the wake of the Omicron variant spreading rapidly across the various parts of the world.

