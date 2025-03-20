(Bloomberg) -- New York City subway riders will no longer need physical MetroCards by the end of this year, ending decades of use for the ubiquitous yellow and blue pass.

Riders will instead be encouraged to adopt the already popular contactless tap-and-go payment system.

The final day for MetroCard sales and distribution will be Dec. 31, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

It’s part of the MTA’s long-delayed $772 million One Metro New York project to provide riders with a faster and more reliable way to pay. Passengers that prefer to use a physical card or pay with cash have the option to buy an OMNY card for $1 and load fares at vending machines in subway stations.

“After 32 years, it’s time to say goodbye to the MetroCard and go all in on the fare payment system of the future,” said MTA Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber in a statement. “Tap-and-go is already the choice for 65% of our riders.”

The agency estimates that ending MetroCard sales will save at least $20 million annually in production and distribution costs. OMNY vending machines will be installed in all 472 subway stations by fall, a few months later than originally planned. The full transition is estimated to be completed by June.

Physical MetroCards will still be accepted into 2026 and the final phase-out date will be announced at a later time, according to the agency. Remaining balances on cards will be eligible for transfer or reimbursement two years from the card’s expiration.

