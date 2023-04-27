News app Artifact is using OpenAI tech to summarise articles in a fun way. Here's how2 min read . 07:32 AM IST
This news app uses artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI to generate article summaries in many different styles.
Artifact, the news app from the co-founders of Instagram, has launched a new AI-powered feature that allows users to create summaries of articles.
Users will be able to summarize articles by tapping on the "Aa" icon in the top menu, and then clicking on "Summarize." Interestingly, the app offers different options for the tone of the summary, such as creating a summary using only emojis, creating it as a poem, writing it in Gen Z style, or simplifying it to the level of "Explain like I'm five."
The company says these styles are meant to be more entertaining than useful and could yield some fun results. According to reports, Artifact is using OpenAI technology and its API for the summaries feature.
This isn't the first time a company has used OpenAI technology to generate summaries. Just last month, privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo also used the San Francisco-based startup's technology to generate a "short, sourced summary" of articles from Wikipedia.
While launching the new feature through a blog post, the company wrote, “We believe this is a helpful tool to understand the high-level points of an article before diving in and reading the full text"
However, Artifact also cautioned that while the artificial intelligence technology is powerful it is still prone to making mistakes from time to time and therefore it becomes necessary for users to verify if the AI-generated summary matches the original article.
Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left Facebook in 2018 to create the next generation of social apps. Artifact utilizes machine learning to understand users' preferences and curate a personalized news feed. Initially launched in January via a waitlist, the app required users to register using their phone numbers. However, it was later released to the public without the need for a phone number or having to wait on a list in February.
