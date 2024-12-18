Zomato has launched a new initiative aimed at enhancing the safety of its delivery partners. The ‘Accelerated Safety Response’ program automatically detects collisions through the delivery partner app, immediately triggering an emergency call to Zomato’s central response system. This prompt action allows the system to dispatch an ambulance directly to the delivery partner’s location, potentially reducing response times in critical situations.

This new feature, which operates without the need for manual intervention, is intended to provide immediate assistance in the event of an accident. Zomato stated that the initiative reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to prioritise the safety and welfare of its delivery partners.

Anjalli Ravi Kumar, Zomato’s Chief Sustainability Officer, spoke at the launch, emphasising the company’s dedication to integrating sustainability into its business operations.

"Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Zomato's core business ethos. Through the Accelerated Safety Response system, we aim to provide our delivery partners with immediate support during emergencies,"Kumar added.

The announcement was made at the second edition of the ‘Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy’ Conference, a joint event organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Invest India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Zomato. The conference saw Nitin Jairam Gadkari, India’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways, address attendees virtually as the Chief Guest. During the event, participants took the ‘Road Safety’ pledge, promising to prioritise road safety both for themselves and others.

Zomato’s new safety feature is part of a series of initiatives aimed at improving delivery partner well-being. Previous efforts have included the 'Shelter Project', real-time weather notifications, support for filing income taxes, electric vehicle (EV) rental services, and maternity benefits.