Next-gen Apple headset incoming? Gurman says Vision Air aims high, weighs less

Apple may be preparing to introduce a more affordable and lightweight version of its mixed reality headset, with reports suggesting that the anticipated Apple Vision Air could debut as early as the end of 2025 or within the first half of 2026.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming AR/VR wearable is expected to serve as a cost-effective alternative to the existing Apple Vision Pro, which made its debut during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023. Despite the Vision Pro’s limited commercial success so far, Apple reportedly remains committed to developing its mixed reality product line.

The Vision Air is rumoured to retain many of the core features of its predecessor but will be lighter and thinner in design. To achieve this, Apple is expected to utilise a combination of aluminium for the outer shell and titanium for internal components, potentially bringing down the headset’s overall weight significantly. The current Vision Pro, without its external battery pack, weighs up to 650 grams.

Apple Vision Air: Expected price Gurman noted that it remains unclear whether the Apple Vision Air will eventually replace the Vision Pro or simply serve as a more accessible alternative for consumers. Pricing details are yet to be confirmed, but it is anticipated that the Vision Air will come at a considerably lower price point than the $3,500 (approximately ₹3 lakh) Vision Pro.

Additionally, Apple is said to be working on a Mac-tethered version of the Vision Pro, aimed at professional use cases requiring high responsiveness and low latency. However, there is no word yet on when this particular variant might see a release.

Notably, the Vision Air could also be offered in new finishes, including a Graphite or Dark Blue colour option, enhancing its appeal to style-conscious users. Apple has yet to officially confirm any details about the device.