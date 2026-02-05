Next-gen Siri to run on Google servers? Sundar Pichai's deputy confirms 'preferred' partner status with Apple

Apple and Google ended months of rumours when they announced that a Gemini model would be used to power the next generation of Siri along with other upcoming Apple Intelligence features. Given Apple’s history of focusing on privacy, it was assumed that the custom Gemini model for Siri would run on Private Cloud Compute, similar to how the ChatGPT arrangement works.

Tim Cook hinted that this might be the case during an analyst call earlier this month when, asked about the choice of Google as an AI provider, he said, “We basically determined that Google’s AI technology would provide the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models. And we believe that we can unlock a lot of experiences and innovate in a key way due to collaboration.”

“We’ll continue to run on the device, and run in Private Cloud Compute, and maintain our industry-leading privacy standards in doing so,” he added.

However, a new statement by a senior Google executive goes against Cook’s assertion and claims that Google will be the preferred cloud partner for the next generation of Apple Foundation Models.

Sundar Pichai on the Google–Apple deal: Sundar Pichai, while speaking about the Apple deal during Alphabet’s earnings call, said, “We are collaborating with Apple as their preferred cloud provider and to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models, based on Gemini technology.”

Meanwhile, Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler, while speaking on the deal, said, “I would start by joining Sundar in how pleased I am that we are collaborating with Apple as their preferred cloud provider and to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models, based on Gemini technology.”

Siri to run on Google’s servers? Both Apple and Google have not yet clarified whether the upcoming revamped version of Siri, expected to arrive with the iOS 26.4 update, will run on Apple servers or Google servers.

However, Mark Gurman has earlier suggested that Apple is working on an even more powerful chatbot version of Siri to take on ChatGPT, which could be unveiled at WWDC 2026.

Gurman had suggested that this version of Siri would run directly on Google’s own servers backed by tensor processing units (TPUs). However, the report also noted that the more immediate version of Siri would run on Apple’s own Private Cloud Compute.