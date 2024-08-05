Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is reportedly on the brink of unveiling HyperOS 2.0, the next iteration of its operating system built on the Android platform. One of the standout features of this upcoming update is anticipated to be its hidden camera detection capability, addressing a significant privacy concern for frequent travelers.

According to a report from XiaomiTime (via Gadgets 360), HyperOS 2.0 may incorporate a feature that enables Xiaomi devices to detect hidden cameras by leveraging wireless local-area network (WLAN) signals. This functionality, potentially named “Camera Scan," allows users to identify concealed cameras in their surroundings through WLAN searches.

A shared screenshot reveals the user interface for this feature, which prominently displays the message, “Detect hidden cameras to protect your privacy and personal safety." This tool is expected to empower users to perform scans for hidden cameras with a single tap, thereby enhancing their sense of security in unfamiliar environments.

This innovation is particularly relevant for travelers who often find themselves in new locations, helping them to avoid unnoticed surveillance. The “Camera Scan" feature bears resemblance to a Python-based program called Ingram, which is available on GitHub and is designed to detect webcam vulnerabilities by screening IP addresses.

The HyperOS 2.0 update, including this new feature, is anticipated to launch in October this year, following the initial rollout of HyperOS 1.0 a year ago. In addition to privacy enhancements, the update is expected to bring improvements in device performance, interconnectivity, and customization options.

Xiaomi first introduced its HyperOS with the release of the Xiaomi 14 series in China in October 2023, replacing the long-standing MIUI. HyperOS made its debut in India with the launch of the Poco X6 Pro in January. Other devices, including the Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo, are also slated to receive the update.

