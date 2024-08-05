Next-gen Xiaomi OS could feature advanced ‘Hidden Camera’ detection: How will it help users
Xiaomi reportedly is set to release HyperOS 2.0, featuring a hidden camera detection tool named ‘Camera Scan’ that uses WLAN signals to identify concealed cameras.
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is reportedly on the brink of unveiling HyperOS 2.0, the next iteration of its operating system built on the Android platform. One of the standout features of this upcoming update is anticipated to be its hidden camera detection capability, addressing a significant privacy concern for frequent travelers.