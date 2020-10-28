NIC, MeitY fail to provide information regarding Aarogya Setu creation

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has demanded an explanation from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) regarding why the government body has no information regarding who designed, developed and hosted the Aarogya Setu application.

A report by Live Law as indicated the at CIC has issued show-cause notices CPIOs, Ministry of Electronics, National Informatics Centre, NeGD regarding why these bodies failed to respond to an RTI on time and why they should be exempt from the prescribed penalty under section 20 of the RTI Act.

The CIC came into action after the NIC, NeGD and MeitY failed to furnish information regarding the creation and development of the Aarogya Setu app through an RTI. According to the complainant, Saurav Das, the RTI was filed with the NIC which categorically stated that it “does not hold any information" regarding the creation of the application. The authorities at NIC then transferred the query to other related bodies which also failed to elicit a response on time.

The government bodies in question have been pulled up by the CIC for such an evasive response to the complainant.

Due to the delay and lack of any information regarding the development and creation of Aarogya Setu application, the CCI has asked MeITY, NeGD and NIC to remain present before it on 24 November to explain why the government bodies should not be penalized for the given response.

