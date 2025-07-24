Nintendo and Lego bring back 1989's Game Boy with lenticular display and brick cartridges: Launch on Oct 1

Lego has officially unveiled its brick-built version of the 1989 Nintendo Game Boy, with preorders now open ahead of its 1 October release, reportedThe Verge.

Priced at $60 in the United States, the set offers a near full-scale model of the original handheld console, measuring approximately 9cm in height and 14cm in width.

This announcement follows Lego’s confirmation earlier in January that it would take on the challenge of recreating the Game Boy. The design includes several intricate features designed to echo the look and feel of the iconic gaming device, from its rounded contours to its recognisable button layout.

Unlike some previous builds, the A and B buttons on this model are crafted using custom Lego pieces that appear to depress into the unit’s frame, rather than relying on standard parts. The build also incorporates printed tiles rather than stickers for detailing, which include familiar labels such as the “Dot Matrix With Stereo Sound” tagline, the speaker grille, the battery compartment, and the on-off switch. A serial number is also visible on the rear, which reportedly includes a small easter egg.

A standout element of the set is the addition of lenticular screens that simulate gameplay. Users can insert brick-built cartridges representing classic Game Boy titles, including Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and tilt the display to see animated scenes from the games appear. One such screen recreates the iconic Nintendo logo animation that would typically appear on startup.

The cartridge for Link’s Awakening also includes a second lenticular screen depicting a well-known moment from the game featuring characters Link and Marin.

While Tetris, the original Game Boy pack-in title, is not included, Lego has promoted the set with a partial re-creation of the original US commercial for the console, shared on its Instagram account.