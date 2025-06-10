Nintendo announces Splatoon Raiders spinoff, exclusively for Switch 2: All you need to know about the title

In a surprise reveal today, Nintendo lifted the lid on Splatoon Raiders, the first-ever standalone spinoff from its hugely popular Splatoon series. The new title is set to launch exclusively on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, promising an adventurous twist to the familiar ink-based gameplay.

Departing from the typical turf wars, Splatoon Raiders places players in the role of a mechanic, journeying through the enigmatic Spirhalite Islands. Accompanied by the fan-favourite Deep Cut trio—Shiver, Frye and Big Man—players will unravel new mysteries in what appears to be a more narrative-driven experience than previous entries.

Alongside the spinoff announcement, Nintendo also confirmed a major free content update for Splatoon 3, arriving on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 systems on 12 June. Dubbed the Splatlands Collection, the update introduces 30 new weapon kits from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. These reimagined weapons offer distinct sub and special configurations, encouraging players to experiment with varied combat styles.

A familiar battleground also returns: Urchin Underpass, a classic stage from the original Splatoon on Wii U, will rejoin the stage rotation. Additionally, the update raises all weapon Freshness caps and introduces a new in-game badge system, allowing players to showcase their dedication and skill.

Another standout feature is the introduction of Series Weapon Power, a new stat designed to measure individual performance with each weapon in Anarchy Battle (Series) mode. By analysing win/loss ratios, the system aims to create fairer matchups and foster experimentation with different loadouts.

Players using the Nintendo Switch 2 will also benefit from enhanced graphical fidelity in social hubs like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds, thanks to the newer hardware’s capabilities. Importantly, Nintendo confirmed that Splatoon 3 will continue to support cross-platform play, enabling players across both Switch generations to ink together without barriers.