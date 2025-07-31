Nintendo Direct Partner showcase highlights third-party titles coming to Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo’s latest Direct: Partner Showcase, aired on Thursday, placed the spotlight firmly on third-party developers, offering a preview of what’s in store for both the current Nintendo Switch and its successor, the Switch 2.

According to a Polygon report, a wide range of announcements from publishers such as Capcom, Square Enix, EA, Ubisoft and others made for a packed lineup of games arriving in 2025 and beyond.

Capcom Returns with Monster Hunter Stories 3

Capcom revealed Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, a new entry in the Monster Hunter Stories series, set to launch in 2026 for the Switch 2. The RPG-styled spinoff will continue the narrative-driven formula familiar to fans of the series.

Square Enix Unveils Multiple HD-2D RPGs

Square Enix confirmed two new titles in its HD-2D visual style. Octopath Traveler 0, a prequel to the original game, is scheduled for release on 4 December for both Switch and Switch 2. Another original RPG, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, will follow in 2026, exclusively for the Switch 2.

New Look at Hyrule Warriors Spinoff

Nintendo provided another look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Dynasty Warriors-inspired action game set in the Legend of Zelda universe. The title is still set for a vague “winter” release.

Katamari, Plants vs. Zombies, and Other Revivals

Once Upon A Katamari will roll onto the original Switch on 24 October, marking the return of the quirky cult favourite. Meanwhile, EA is reviving Plants vs. Zombies in the form of Plants vs Zombies: Replanted, a remaster featuring local co-op and PvP modes, due on 23 October for both consoles.

Tactical and Turn-Based RPGs Galore

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles will debut on 30 September across both platforms. Atlus’ Persona 3 Reload is also heading to Switch 2 on 23 October, adding to the growing RPG slate.

Action, Horror, and Open-World Adventures

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws arrives on Switch 2 on 4 September, promising an updated version of the open-world game. Meanwhile, Bloober Team’s survival horror Cronos: The New Dawn, a spiritual successor to Silent Hill 2, will release on 5 September for the same platform.

Retro and Franchise Releases

Bandai Namco is set to release Pac-Man World Re-Pac 2 on 26 September, while Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will land on Switch 2 on 13 November. Sega’s updated brawlers will take advantage of improved visuals on the newer hardware.

Sports Games in Focus

EA Sports titles are making a return to Nintendo’s ecosystem. Madden NFL 26 kicks off on 14 August, followed by EA Sports FC 26 on 26 September. Arcade basketball title NBA Bounce joins them the same day, offering a light-hearted 3-on-3 experience.

More Titles Announced for Switch 2

