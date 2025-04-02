Nintendo Switch 2 arrives June 5: Bigger, better and with new features; Check prices

Nintendo has officially announced the release of its highly anticipated Switch 2 console, set to launch on 5 June. The new system, which builds upon the success of the original Switch introduced in 2017, will debut at a starting price of $450 (nearly 38,435) in the United States, marking a significant increase from the $300 (25,623) price tag of its predecessor.

During an hour-long livestream on Wednesday, the Japanese gaming giant unveiled details about the console, along with an array of upcoming titles. Among them isMario Kart World, the latest instalment in the beloved racing series, which will be available alongside the system’s launch. The new game will feature an impressive roster of 24 racers and introduce a free roam mode, allowing players to explore environments beyond the traditional racetracks.

Also Read | Nintendo’s Next Machine Must Switch Past Patterns

Switch 2 to revitalise sales in gaming industry The Switch 2 is Nintendo’s first entirely new platform in eight years and is expected to revitalise sales in the gaming industry, which has faced a period of stagnation over the past three years. To strengthen its appeal, Nintendo is embracing a broad selection of third-party games, including classic titles from renowned franchises such as Street Fighter andFinal Fantasy, which were previously unavailable on the original Switch.

Unlike previous console transitions that required players to rebuild their game libraries from scratch, Nintendo is taking a more iterative approach with the Switch 2. The new system closely resembles its predecessor, featuring a large screen and detachable controllers, but with a slightly larger design. It retains the hallmark hybrid functionality, allowing users to play games both on the go and on a television via a dedicated docking station. Additionally, nearly all existing Switch games will be compatible with the new device, alongside titles developed exclusively for the Switch 2.

Also Read | Nintendo Jumps as Investors Anticipate Next-Gen Console Reveal

What's new Among its enhanced features, the Switch 2 introduces a unique capability that allows players to flip their controllers over and use them as a computer mouse in certain games. The console also includes a C button dedicated toGameChat, a newly developed function enabling players to communicate with friends via the built-in microphone. Gamers can also share their screen with others while playing, enhancing the social aspect of the console.

For those looking to engage in live streaming, Nintendo has announced a separately sold camera, which will enable users to appear on screen while playing similar to streaming experiences seen on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Furthermore, the Switch 2 will support a multiplayer feature that allows users to play select games locally or online with others, even if they do not own a copy of the game themselves.