Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Nintendo teams with Pokémon Go studio on augmented reality apps

Nintendo teams with Pokémon Go studio on augmented reality apps

San Francisco-based Niantic becomes Nintendo’s fourth smartphone app development partner, potentially giving the Kyoto-based company’s mobile efforts a much-needed push
1 min read . 05:13 PM IST Bloomberg

Nintendo Co. has struck a long-term deal to develop augmented reality smartphone apps with Niantic Inc., the Google spinoff whose smash hit Pokémon Go introduced AR to a mainstream gaming audience

Nintendo Co. has struck a long-term deal to develop augmented reality smartphone apps with Niantic Inc., the Google spinoff whose smash hit Pokémon Go introduced AR to a mainstream gaming audience.

Nintendo Co. has struck a long-term deal to develop augmented reality smartphone apps with Niantic Inc., the Google spinoff whose smash hit Pokémon Go introduced AR to a mainstream gaming audience.

The pair announced a long-term agreement in Tokyo Tuesday to turn Nintendo content into AR apps, which work by superimposing digital images onto the physical world. They will start by releasing a Pikmin app in 2021, based on the puzzle-solving series created by Nintendo’s creative fellow Shigeru Miyamoto in 2001.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The pair announced a long-term agreement in Tokyo Tuesday to turn Nintendo content into AR apps, which work by superimposing digital images onto the physical world. They will start by releasing a Pikmin app in 2021, based on the puzzle-solving series created by Nintendo’s creative fellow Shigeru Miyamoto in 2001.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

San Francisco-based Niantic becomes Nintendo’s fourth smartphone app development partner, potentially giving the Kyoto-based company’s mobile efforts a much-needed push. Since 2016, Nintendo has developed fewer than 10 smartphone games with outside partners DeNA Co., Cygames Inc. and Line Corp.

Niantic, spun out of Alphabet Inc.’s Google in 2015, has been a global pioneer in developing smartphone apps with AR technology. Its most successful creation is Pokémon Go, which Niantic worked on with Nintendo affiliate Pokémon Co. and took the world by storm in 2016.

The Pikmin app will be the first of a series of collaborations between the two companies, and will be developed by Niantic’s Tokyo team. Pokémon Go director Tatsuo Nomura will lead development of the app.

The partnership announced Tuesday doesn’t include additional financial support for Niantic from the Japanese video game powerhouse, which joined Google and Pokémon Co. in a $30 million funding round for the studio in 2015.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.