Subscribe

Nintendo to raise prices of original Switch consoles in the US from 3 August

Starting August 3, 2025, Nintendo will raise prices for the Nintendo Switch systems in the US. The standard model may increase by $40, while the OLED model could rise by $50. Accessories and specific amiibo are also expected to see price increases.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated1 Aug 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Nintendo has announced that prices for its original Nintendo Switch systems and certain related products will rise in the United States starting 3 August 2025, citing “market conditions” as the reason for the change.
Nintendo has announced that prices for its original Nintendo Switch systems and certain related products will rise in the United States starting 3 August 2025, citing “market conditions” as the reason for the change.(Nintendo)

Nintendo has announced that prices for its original Nintendo Switch systems and certain related products will rise in the United States starting 3 August 2025, citing “market conditions” as the reason for the change.

Advertisement

The pricing update affects the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, standard Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and a selection of accessories. While Nintendo has not officially detailed the revised prices, updated listings on retailer websites have revealed the likely changes.

According to The Verge, information highlighted by the online deal tracker @Wario64, the standard Switch could cost $339.99 — a $40 increase. The Switch OLED model appears to be priced at $399.99, up by $50, while the Lite version may rise by $30, taking it to $229.99.

In addition to these models, certain accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, specific amiibo figurines, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo are also expected to see price hikes. However, the pricing of the newer Nintendo Switch 2 console, along with physical and digital games for both Switch generations, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships, will remain unchanged for the time being. The company did indicate, however, that further adjustments may be considered in the future.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches 16 October

The publication added that this move follows similar pricing shifts in Canada, where a previously announced increase for Switch systems has just come into effect. As of today, the standard Switch and the Switch Lite have each gone up by CA$20, now priced at CA$419.99 and CA$279.99, respectively. The Switch OLED model has seen a CA$40 increase, now retailing for CA$419.99.

Nintendo has not specified which accessories or amiibo figures are included in the changes, and no timeline has been provided for possible updates to game or membership pricing.

The decision comes amid continued global economic pressures and fluctuating costs in the tech and entertainment sectors.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsNintendo to raise prices of original Switch consoles in the US from 3 August
Read Next Story