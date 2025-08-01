Nintendo to raise prices of original Switch consoles in the US from 3 August

Nintendo has announced that prices for its original Nintendo Switch systems and certain related products will rise in the United States starting 3 August 2025, citing “market conditions” as the reason for the change.

The pricing update affects the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, standard Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and a selection of accessories. While Nintendo has not officially detailed the revised prices, updated listings on retailer websites have revealed the likely changes.

According to The Verge, information highlighted by the online deal tracker @Wario64, the standard Switch could cost $339.99 — a $40 increase. The Switch OLED model appears to be priced at $399.99, up by $50, while the Lite version may rise by $30, taking it to $229.99.

In addition to these models, certain accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, specific amiibo figurines, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo are also expected to see price hikes. However, the pricing of the newer Nintendo Switch 2 console, along with physical and digital games for both Switch generations, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships, will remain unchanged for the time being. The company did indicate, however, that further adjustments may be considered in the future.

The publication added that this move follows similar pricing shifts in Canada, where a previously announced increase for Switch systems has just come into effect. As of today, the standard Switch and the Switch Lite have each gone up by CA$20, now priced at CA$419.99 and CA$279.99, respectively. The Switch OLED model has seen a CA$40 increase, now retailing for CA$419.99.

Nintendo has not specified which accessories or amiibo figures are included in the changes, and no timeline has been provided for possible updates to game or membership pricing.