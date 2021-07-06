Nintendo unveils new Switch with OLED screen. Price, other details

The first challenge for Nintendo ahead of the new console’s debut will be to ensure it has adequate inventory. Global semiconductor shortages have frustrated production plans across various industries, affecting everything from cars to TVs and consoles to personal electronics like headphones. Rival Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation 5 has been extremely scarce since its launch in November, leading to game sales for the new platform also struggling, according to data from market trackers such as Japan’s Famitsu.

