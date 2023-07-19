NITI Aayog introduces TCRM Matrix framework to revolutionize tech assessment, foster innovation1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:40 AM IST
The release of the TCRM Matrix framework offers valuable insights and practical intelligence to stakeholders involved in the technology development cycle
New Delhi: The NITI Aayog on Tuesday introduced the Techno-Commercial Readiness and Market Maturity Matrix (TCRM Matrix) framework, aiming to revolutionize technology assessment and fuel innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.
