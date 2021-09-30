NEW DELHI : Federal policy think-tank NITI Aayog said on Thursday it has tied up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel to set up a centre that supports innovation and collaboration among government agencies, start-ups, businesses and domain experts.

The centre, located at NITI Aayog’s premises in the capital, will showcase potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality and virtual reality, blockchain and robotics to help boost their use.

This centre will encourage open innovation and serve as a hub for government, healthcare, education and non-profit start-ups to showcase their solutions, said a statement from NITI Aayog. It will also provide start-ups with an option to access necessary support to enhance and scale up their solutions.

The think tank said it will also leverage this hub to demonstrate the application of various technology solutions in areas like healthcare, agriculture, and smart infrastructure.

Major homegrown industry leaders in their respective fields like MapMyIndia in geospatial solutions, Raphe mPhibr Pvt. Ltd. in unmanned aerial vehicles and the Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, Neuroscience and Genomics (CARING), which delivers artificial intelligence in healthcare – and global leaders like Dassault Systèmes are demonstrating their solutions at this hub, NITI Aayog said.

The innovation hub was opened on Thursday in the presence of NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, chief executive officer Amitabh Kant and Rahul Sharma, president, public sector – Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd, AWS India and South Asia, the statement said. Prakash Mallya, VP & MD, sales, marketing and communications group, Intel India attended the inauguration virtually.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.