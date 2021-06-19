NIXI announces personalized email service for .IN domain users

New Delhi: The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Saturday announced a new email service that will be available to all .IN domain users. The government-run body will offer the personalized email service to all .IN users on demand, and it will have 10GB storage space.

Users can register for the service through www.registry.in, the official registry website for .IN domains. The new service was announced as part of NIXI’s 18th Foundation Day celebration today.

NIXI also manages the National Internet Registry of India delegating Internet Protocol (IPv4 and IPv6) addresses to Indian businesses. India currently has over 2.7 million registered domains on the internet, according to NIXI, which is the third-largest Asian nation in the country-centric top-level domain growth.

Further, the National Internet Exchange has also been promoting the .भारत domain, which is meant for Indian websites being built on regional languages. Anil Kumar Jain, chief executive officer (CEO) of NIXI, today, said that the domain is now available in 22 official languages.

In April, NIXI had announced three new initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the IPv6 protocol in India. IPv6 is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol system and provides identification and location information for connected devices and networks. NIXI announced an expert panel (IP Guru) that would help Indian organizations move to IPv6 systems from IPv4, an education portal for IPv6 called NIXI Academy, and the NIXI IP-Index, which will showcase the adoption rate for IPv6 in India. The country is already number one in IPv6 adoption worldwide, according to a September 2020 report from global cloud services provider Akamai.

