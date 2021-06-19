NIXI announces personalized email service for .IN domain users

In April, NIXI had announced three new initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the IPv6 protocol in India. IPv6 is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol system and provides identification and location information for connected devices and networks. NIXI announced an expert panel (IP Guru) that would help Indian organizations move to IPv6 systems from IPv4, an education portal for IPv6 called NIXI Academy, and the NIXI IP-Index, which will showcase the adoption rate for IPv6 in India. The country is already number one in IPv6 adoption worldwide, according to a September 2020 report from global cloud services provider Akamai.