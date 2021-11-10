NLP-powered smart bots improve transaction rates among customers

Voice automation, interestingly, is an area where chatbot providers see growth potential in terms of actual transactions. “The old school was chat, but now the whole argument is that it has to be one AI across many channels — whether it’s a telephone line bot, chatbots or other things. While chat usage has gone up in India, it still lags behind global countries. That is primarily because real India doesn’t like to chat in English," said Ganesh Gopalan, CEO and co-founder of Gnani.ai. He said that voice interfaces on an app or even a telephone line conversation has allowed the company to handle multiple languages.