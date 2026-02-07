No AI used: Rockstar says GTA 6 will be ‘handcrafted', built ‘street by street'

While companies are racing to use generative AI for creating apps and games, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the new technology will play no part in its much-anticipated open-world crime drama Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed the development in a recent interview, where he stressed that the popular game will be “handcrafted”.

In an interaction with GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick said, “On the topic of AI, I’ve been enthusiastic since the very beginning. This company’s products have always been built with machine learning and artificial intelligence. We’ve actually always been a leader in the space.”

“Specifically with regards to GTA 6, generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building. Their worlds are handcrafted. That's what differentiates them. They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood. They're not procedurally generated, they shouldn't be. That's what makes great entertainment,” he added.

Is GTA VI releasing on time? While GTA 6 has seen multiple delays, Rockstar Games has finally set a release date of 19 November, 2026 for the game. During the company's earnings call earlier in the week, Zelnick confirmed that Take-Two intends to deliver the game on its promised release date. He also noted that GTA 6 will help establish a “new financial baseline” for the company and set it on a path of “enhanced profitability” in 2027.

“With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, we continue to project record levels of net bookings in fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility,” Zelnick said.

Zelnick also recently confirmed that GTA 6 will be getting a physical and digital release simultaneously.

What to expect from GTA 6? GTA 6 takes gamers back to the world of Vice City with a Bonnie-and-Clyde-like storyline. The two protagonists, Lucia and Jason, are shown leading a life of crime.

Jason is a former soldier who is trying to find stability after his life in the army. Meanwhile, Lucia, the first female protagonist in the series, is recently released from Leonida Penitentiary and is looking to achieve the “good life”.