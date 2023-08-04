No ban on imports, companies can import laptops, tablets, etc: Senior official

There is no ban on imports. Companies and traders can import IT hardware, laptops, tablets, etc. said a senior official, a day after the ministry notified import curbs.

On Thursday, the government had said in a notification that it is imposing immediate restrictions on importing laptops, tablets, and personal computers falling under HSN 8741 category.

The secretary to ministry of electronics & information technology further said that the license needed for such imports will be given within 5 mins since license portal by DGFT is already online and will be valid for one year.

As per the official, two companies have already applied for licenses for imports. He even clarified that one company can apply for multiple licenses.

"The prices of these goods - laptops, tablets, personal computers, etc. - won't rise and there will be no disruption to goods in transit."

This restriction has no relation with alleged low uptake of PLI 2.0. 44 companies, including HP, have already registered under PLI 2.0 schemes, he added.

(This is a developing story. Check for updates)