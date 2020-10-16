No evidence of security breach or hack, says Twitter after massive outage

After facing outage for hours for scores of users, Twitter on Friday said that it is working to get the system back up and running for everyone.

After facing outage for hours for scores of users, Twitter on Friday said that it is working to get the system back up and running for everyone.

"Twitter has been down for many of you and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone," wrote the Twitter support team.

"Twitter has been down for many of you and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone," wrote the Twitter support team. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"We had some trouble with our internal systems and don't have any evidence of a security breach or hack," it added.

Twitter earlier was experiencing a massive outrage as "tens and thousands of users" complained of being unable to use the platform.

Complaints were registered as whenever the user tried to post a message, it showed, "Oops, something went wrong!" It was also reported that the 'notifications' and 'mentions' feeds were also unavailable.

Topics Twitter