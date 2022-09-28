“No good excuses” for the lack of women in technology sector: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted to the lack of women in the technology sector. In an interview with BBC, Cook said that there were "no good excuses" for the lack of women in the tech industry. Slamming almost all tech firms of the silicon valley, he said that the tech sector needed more women to achieve greater heights. He added that technology "will not achieve nearly what it could achieve" without a more diverse workforce.

