No hellscape, buying Twitter to help humanity: Elon Musk3 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 12:14 AM IST
The NYSE notified investors that it will suspend trading in shares of Twitter before the opening bell on Friday
Elon Musk attempted to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday, a day before a deadline to close out on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, saying that he is buying the platform to “help humanity" and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape."