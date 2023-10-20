Elon Musk has confirmed two new premium subscription plans for X (formerly Twitter). While the billionaire hasn't yet revealed the prices for these two subscription plans, he has detailed that one of these plans will be cheaper than the existing $8/month X Premium subscription, while the other will be more expensive and will enable users to avoid seeing ads on the social media platform.

Also Read| X no more free: Elon Musk's company to charge $1 annual subscription fee for all users In a post on X confirming the new subscription plans, Musk wrote, “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads."

X recently started charging new users in $1 annual subscription to users in New Zealand and the Philippines in a bid to ‘combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount’.

The programme called “Not A Bot" charges a subscription fee for posting content, replies, likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts and bookmarking posts.

An X support page about the new programme read, “This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity."

Twitter Blue/ X Premium pricing in India:

In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. The annual subscription cost for X on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.

