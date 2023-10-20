Elon Musk has announced two new subscription tiers for X. While the officially pricing of these plans has not been revealed yet, the billionaire hinted that one of these plans will enable ad-free experience on X.

Elon Musk has confirmed two new premium subscription plans for X (formerly Twitter). While the billionaire hasn't yet revealed the prices for these two subscription plans, he has detailed that one of these plans will be cheaper than the existing $8/month X Premium subscription, while the other will be more expensive and will enable users to avoid seeing ads on the social media platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X confirming the new subscription plans, Musk wrote, “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

X recently started charging new users in $1 annual subscription to users in New Zealand and the Philippines in a bid to ‘combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount’.

The programme called “Not A Bot" charges a subscription fee for posting content, replies, likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts and bookmarking posts.

An X support page about the new programme read, “This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Twitter Blue/ X Premium pricing in India: In India, Twitter Blue subscription costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web, the pricing is ₹650 per month. Buyers can also opt for an annual subscription priced at ₹6,800 on the web. The annual subscription cost for X on iOS and Android is ₹9,400 per year.

