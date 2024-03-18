No more Apple ID? Apple likely to make this major change with this iOS 18

Apple is likely to completely rebrand its Apple ID to Apple Account with the release of the iOS 18 operating system. While the reasons for the change aren't yet known, Apple may be planning to have a simpler name, similar to Google Accounts for Android devices.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple will begin renaming "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" later this year, and the term "Apple ID" could soon be phased out altogether. The likely announcement of the change could be made at the World Wide Developer Conference in June with the new iOS 18 operating system, and the changes could go live from September with the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Apple ID allows users to log into their device, sync data, contacts, settings and more. Users are prompted to create their Apple ID when they set up their iPhone, Mac or other Apple device. Users can also create their Apple ID by visiting the official website or by using the iTunes application on Windows.

‘Hearing Mode’ with iOS 18 :

In his earlier report, Gurnman had also hinted about the possibility of Apple adding a new ‘hearing aid mode’ with the iOS 18 update. Gurnman while stating that the AirPods Pro aren't going to let any new hardware features noted that the Cupertino-based tech giant will instead focus on a hearing aid mode that will be launched alongside iOS 18.

Notably, Gurnman had also reported about Apple working on a new ‘hearing test’ feature that would allow users to play different tones and sounds, allowing the AirPods to detect how well a person can hear. The new hearing test feature is likely to come in handy for people with hearing issues and would likely make existing apps like Mimi irrelevant.

