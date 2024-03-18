No more Apple ID? Apple likely to make this major change with this iOS 18
Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reports that Apple may announce the rebranding of 'Apple ID' to 'Apple Account' at the World Wide Developer Conference in June with the launch of iOS 18 in September.
Apple is likely to completely rebrand its Apple ID to Apple Account with the release of the iOS 18 operating system. While the reasons for the change aren't yet known, Apple may be planning to have a simpler name, similar to Google Accounts for Android devices.
