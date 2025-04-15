No more creases? Apple’s foldable iPhone inches closer with Samsung’s help, report

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch in late 2024, with Samsung Display supplying the OLED panels. The company has focused on reducing visible creases in the screen design, collaborating closely with suppliers to meet its quality standards before proceeding with production.

Livemint
Updated15 Apr 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Apple’s long-anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone market is reportedly set for the latter half of next year, with the company selecting Samsung Display as the exclusive supplier for the device’s OLED panels, reported 9To5mac.(AP)

Apple’s long-anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone market is reportedly set for the latter half of next year, with the company selecting Samsung Display as the exclusive supplier for the device’s OLED panels, reported 9To5mac. The decision could come after years of Apple holding off on launching a foldable iPhone due to one critical design flaw seen in competing models — the visible crease in the centre of the screen.

Advertisement

According to industry sources cited byBusinessKorea, Samsung is the only display maker that has met Apple’s exacting standards when it comes to crease minimisation. Apple’s other display partners, LG Display and China’s BOE, are understood to have fallen short of the necessary technological benchmarks, leaving Samsung as the sole provider — at least for the first generation of Apple’s foldable device.

You may be interested in

3% OFF

Apple iPhone 16e

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

₹58400

₹59900

Get This

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.36 inches Display Size

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage

₹69998

₹72999

Get This

12% OFF

Vivo X200

  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

42% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G

  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹58426

₹99999

Get This

Xiaomi 14 Pro

  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹56890

Check Details

30% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹56337

₹79999

Get This

Find more mobile

Apple’s foldable delay explained

The publication reports that a major stumbling block for Apple has been the prominent crease typically found on foldable smartphones when fully opened. Consumers and reviewers alike have criticised the crease, which has remained a persistent issue even across multiple generations of foldable phones from various brands.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro Max leak points to Apple’s most visually distinctive design yet

Notably, the report highlights that Apple instructed its suppliers to revisit the hinge and display design as recently as last year, after being dissatisfied with early prototypes. Apple, known for prioritising user experience and visual uniformity, was reportedly unwilling to proceed with a foldable iPhone until the crease could be reduced to a level where it was barely perceptible.

Advertisement

That breakthrough appears to have arrived earlier this year, following what has been described as close collaboration between Samsung and hinge specialist Amphenol — a supplier that already manufactures hinges for MacBooks. The partnership resulted in a more refined hinge mechanism and display integration that significantly mitigated the crease, matching Apple’s internal quality benchmarks.

A glimpse at what’s coming

While official details on the iPhone Fold remain scarce, rumours continue to swirl around possible features, including a display-embedded Face ID system. However, recent clarifications from known leakers suggest this feature may still be in the experimental phase and not confirmed for the launch model.

 

 

 

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsNo more creases? Apple’s foldable iPhone inches closer with Samsung’s help, report
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App