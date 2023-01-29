No more free grocery delivery for Amazon Prime members in US

No more free grocery delivery for Amazon Prime members in US2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:54 PM IST
- The new policy will start from February 28. We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer, six-hour delivery window for a reduced fee, Amazon said in the email.
Amazon is cutting free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150. Customers who get their groceries delivered from Amazon Fresh and pay less than $150 — will be charged between $3.95 and $9.95, depending on the order size, the company said in an email to Prime members Friday.
