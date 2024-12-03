Samsung is reportedly all geared up to revolutionise its foldable phone lineup with a new technology that could eliminate the need for a thicker device to support the S Pen.

According to reports fromThe Elec, Samsung Display is collaborating with its partners to develop a method of incorporating S Pen input into its foldable devices without the necessity of a digitizer. A digitizer, a key component responsible for stylus support, has traditionally added extra thickness to phones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 being a prime example of a device with a digitizer to enable stylus functionality.

The current Galaxy Z Fold 6, while featuring S Pen support, is relatively thicker compared to some of its competitors. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition opted for a significantly thinner design, but this came at the cost of S Pen support.

The upcoming breakthrough, however, could allow Samsung to combine both a slim profile and S Pen capabilities in future foldable models. While it remains unclear when this technology will be ready for mass production, Samsung fans may soon have a choice between a slim, stylus-enabled foldable phone and one with traditional thickness.

In related news, Samsung is also preparing for the launch of its next flagship series, the Galaxy S25, expected to arrive in both Indian and global markets. Recent sightings of the Galaxy S25 model on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site have stirred excitement about the imminent unveiling of the new series. This follows earlier listings for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus models, intensifying speculation about the launch timeline.

The Galaxy S25, set to be the most compact model in the series, has been spotted with the model number SM-931B/DS, according to reports from 91mobiles.

This marks a clear progression from the Galaxy S23, which carried the model number SM-921B/DS, indicating that the Galaxy S25 will be the entry-level variant in the upcoming lineup.

